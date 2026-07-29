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Help a Future Doctor Get to Boarding School

Goal$17,000 CAD
Raised$0 CAD

Fundraiser created bySogona Sylla

Fundraiser funds will be received by Sogona Sylla

Help a Future Doctor Get to Boarding School

Hi, my name is Sogona. I'm 15 years old, and I’m fundraising because I was admitted to my dream boarding school, but I won’t be able to attend unless I can raise an extra $17,000 to pay. My father is a single parent and can’t pay the full tuition ($80,000) on his own. We’ve received a substantial amount of financial aid, but it’s unfortunately still not enough. My grandfather passed away on December 23rd, 2025, and we are still feeling the financial (funeral costs, travel costs, etc.) and emotional strain of his sudden death. I do not want to add extra stress to my father's life by making him go into debt for this. I’ve dreamt of going to boarding school since 6th grade, so this would truly be a dream come true!


Education has never been something I've taken for granted. Both my grandparents died, never learning how to read or write, and the fact that I've been not only able to go to school and learn the basics but also to be able to hopefully get an even better education on top of that is unbelievable. Going to this school and taking the myriad of AP and honours courses would be nothing short of amazing! My favourite subjects are anything STEM related (especially biology) and languages (French and English). The school also offers a CNA program, which would bring me one step closer to my ultimate goal of becoming an OB/GYN. There’s nothing I love more than helping people, and becoming an OB/GYN would allow me to do that every day!


The school also offers a wrestling team that I’m incredibly eager at the opportunity to join! I already wrestle here and made it to the Ontario Winter Games this year on team Eastern Ontario and placed! But I live very, very far from my club, which has made it considerably difficult to go to practice consistently and be able to perform at the level I’d like to. Going to boarding school and being able to wrestle on campus would be something I’d be grateful for every day!


I have explored the option of getting a job, but the only time I'd be able to work longer hours would be during the summer, which is too late. I already tutor French and math at the moment, but it's not nearly enough to cover extra costs.


Thank you so much for reading this, and every little bit counts. My enrollment deadline is May 15th, 2026, so all help is appreciated!


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