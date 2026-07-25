Help a Future Christian Counselor Secure Housing

My name is Vicki. I'm 53 years old, I've started back to college for a career in healthcare and due to some horrible systemic and administrative Pinellas County FL Court "errors" that I have gotten documented proof of and currently attempting to fight (and have been, for over 7 years) all on my own, I am in a severe crisis situation. My "story" is a bit long and detailed, because I'm explaining 7 years of trauma that I have been going through, due to a broken system, believing that it was all over and I was finally stable in my home, when I moved in, on December 15th, 2025 until I found out in April of 2026 that the Child Support and Court Agencies were not done and "attacked" me again which has now put me in a position of becoming homeless again.





My Pastors, who own the house that I've been living in, since before Christmas are having to sell it. They're close to retiring and they can't bear the burden of paying the mortgage, anymore, along with the mortgage that they carry on the house that they live in. It's too much on them. I was cleaning houses, when I moved in (making very good money) but the woman that I was working for, dropped me like a hot potato and I had moved in with the intent of renting to purchase the house. I signed a "rental" agreement with the Pastor's wife, but it was more of a "verbal" agreement, that I would pay the $2000 a month as "rent" but they would put that toward the mortgage, until the loan was paid off. With my dad moving us around all the time, when I was growing up (he was in retail management and didn't want to stay up north, where we began but wanted to end up in the south and we did, here in Florida), then my ex-husband always taking off and leaving me and the kids stranded, REPEATEDLY as MY kids were growing up (over 12 years of this), every time getting evicted and having to find another place to live, when he'd come back, each time and start all over, when tax refunds came- then Pinellas County courts forcing me into homelessness and the inability to obtain stable employment, due to an inaccurate, very unpleasant and "harsh" label they put on me, for over 2 years, having to change my address with the post office 12 times, in 17 months- living from homeless shelter to homeless shelter, infested with bedbugs, rats and abusive environments, people's couches, where there was no running water, in the home, roaches, several cats to one litter box, filth and clutter, more bedbugs and abuse (I've also lived in a tent in the woods, slept outside in the rain and in my car)- now no resources anywhere in this county or state that will help me and then Pinellas County AGAIN doing me VERY wrong, because a judge didn't close the child support case properly, back in 2019, when she ordered my daughter to live back with me, after living with her father (my daughter was then 15, she is now 23 and even been living with ME because I wanted to get her out of the domestic violence relationship that she was living in, and brought her to my home, for safety and security). The judge had ordered for her to live with me, after she'd been living with her dad and Child Support enforcement (unbeknownst to me) had been hunting me, for thousands of dollars of child support payments that should not BE, they "caught up" to me, they suspended my license (without my knowledge), so now I'm having to fight THAT- On April 6th, 2026, they had me arrested (3 days in jail), car impounded, car sold by impound yard- I am 53 years old and I have health issues- Type 2 diabetes that is out of control and unmanaged, history of sepsis from a ruptured colon, back in 2020, esophageal stricture that put me in the hospital last year, having my esophagus stretched, serious digestive issues due to all that along with rotting teeth because of the uncontrolled diabetes, and untreated menopausal symptoms- I'm too old, been through WAY TOO MUCH and have too many untreated health issues to put my mind and body through another move of ANY sort. I qualify for NOTHING, NO help from ANY of the agencies that are supposed to be there to help people, because I'm not an addict, I have no minor children, I'm not a veteran, I'm too young to collect social security, disability has denied me 5 times (my 2nd set of attorneys are currently appealing it- 3rd appeal, over the years), I've been trying to get approved for over 30 years and the final reason they give me, is that I'm not "homeless"- these are all the reasons all the places keep denying me help. What I NEED is someone that would be able and willing to pay off the loan on this house, to secure my stability, as I finish school, that I graduate from, NEXT MONTH (August 23rd, 2026 to be exact), so I can get a job in my field (healthcare) while I work from home and put away money to hire an attorney to get Pinellas County off my back and get them to once and for ALL, leave me ALONE, so I can begin my NEXT enrollment in school which I'm set to begin in October, to get my Bachelor's degree in Christian Counseling and Caregiving, at Oral Roberts University, online, so that I can move on with my life, doing what I believe I'm supposed to do, that God has CALLED me to do- Counsel women and help them heal, recover from trauma and give them hope of a better future. I truly don't believe that God intends for me to go backwards into the situation I was in, being homeless for over two years, living in unsanitary, dangerous environments and conditions.





The payoff on the house is around $300,000.00 but any amount will help. Once I'm more stable, in a few months with employment from my home (after my graduation, next month), I will be able to take over the annual property taxes and homeowner's insurance. Thank you for reading my story and any help that you may be able to give and God bless you. (Help will also keep my little "emotional support" kitty, Bastian housed, too).