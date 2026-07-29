Help a friend through school

My friend is currently trying to raise $500 in order to register for the Fall semester and continue pursuing her education. She is one of the most intelligent, thoughtful, and hardworking people I know, and it would be heartbreaking for financial hardship to interrupt her journey.

She has worked hard to stay focused on school despite life’s challenges, and she truly deserves the opportunity to continue building her future. Anyone who knows her knows how caring, driven, and determined she is. She is the type of person who supports others even when she’s struggling herself.

This fundraiser is to help cover the remaining balance needed for registration so she can stay enrolled for the upcoming semester. Every donation, no matter the amount, gets her one step closer to being able to continue her education and reach her goals.

If you’re unable to donate, sharing this campaign would mean just as much. Thank you for taking the time to read, support, and encourage someone who genuinely deserves a chance to keep going.



