Help a friend

I am appealing to the goodness in all. My friend Tammy Sanford unfortunately is facing being homeless. Her husband just suffered his 3rd stroke in 2 years. This one however effected him. They are staying at a motel at the City Inn. They came down from up north for vacation and all of sudden he became ill. He is working it's just hat he did not work all week due to being in the hospital, as it goes no work no pay. They have to pay their weekly rent on Wednesday July 22 by 10 AM or they are put on the streets I wish I had the funds to help them unfortunately I don't , which is why I'm doing this for them. Anything and everything would be truly appreciated.