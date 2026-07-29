Help a Foster Youth Get to NYAA cheer nationals

The Lookout Mountain Moonstorm cheer family is coming together to support one of our incredible athletes who is currently in foster care and has earned the opportunity to attend NYAA Cheer Nationals in Indianapolis, Indiana, July 9–11 with her team.





This athlete has worked incredibly hard, stayed dedicated to her team, and continues to show resilience and determination every day. Unfortunately, financial assistance that was expected to help cover expenses is no longer available, creating an unexpected challenge in getting her to Nationals.





As a team and community, we want to make sure finances do not stand in the way of this amazing opportunity. Funds raised will go directly toward NYAA Cheer Nationals expenses, including travel, lodging, competition fees, meals, and other required costs for the trip to Indianapolis, Indiana, July 9–11.





For youth in foster care, opportunities like this can mean so much building confidence, teamwork, friendships, and lasting memories while being part of something positive and encouraging.





Every donation, no matter the size, helps bring her one step closer to competing with her teammates. If donating is not possible, sharing this fundraiser would mean the world to us.





Thank you for supporting a hardworking young athlete and helping make it possible for her to attend NYAA Cheer Nationals in Indianapolis, Indiana, July 9–11 with the Lookout Mountain Moonstorm family.



