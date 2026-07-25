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Help a Christian Filipino Family Rise from Poverty

Raised$1,175 USD

Fundraiser created byEdward Hollis

Fundraiser funds will be received by Edward Hollis

Help a Christian Filipino Family Rise from Poverty

Nesdie is a young woman with a sweet spirit who we met while traveling in the Philippines in 2019. Her family lives in a small village in Negros Occidental. Her father was murdered when she was in seventh grade. She and her younger sister were raised by their single mother, a seamstress and health clinic assistant. Their home was two rooms in part of an old building made of plywood, bamboo, and rusty tin roofing. They had only two beds, one for Nesdie and one shared by her Mama and sister. Meals were cooked on a hotplate and they had no vehicle. Nesdie came to faith in Christ at a young age while a sponsored child through Compassion International. She trusts that God will provide her needs, though she does not know how or when.


Nesdie was a senior in high school when we met her. She dreamed of becoming a nurse to help others and bring her family out of poverty. Unfortunately, she had no financial means to do this. Our family covered her costs to attend four years of college. Nesdie is extremely intelligent, studied diligently, and did very well, earning a Bachelor of Science in Nursing in 2024.


In the Philippines, especially in families with low income, the Ate (eldest daughter) is expected to become a primary breadwinner for the entire family. This duty arises from the concept of "utang na loob," or the "debt of gratitude." It is a deeply felt moral obligation to repay and provide financial support for the parent who raised you, but also living and educational expenses for younger siblings. This often means that the Ate must contribute 50-70% of her income for family needs, placing them above her own. As the Ate of her family, Nesdie feels this burden intensely and fulfills it as faithfully as she can. She would like to pass the NCLEX exam and obtain a visa to work as a nurse in the U.S. so that she can better support her family. That, however, is a path that can take several years. In the meantime, Nesdie works as a nurse at a provincial hospital in another town, living in a boarding house and visiting home when she can. Her monthly salary is 11,000 pesos, equivalent to just $183. This is only 1/3 to 1/2 of a very basic living wage in her province, nowhere near enough to cover family expenses. Earlier this year her family was without electricity for three months because they could not afford to pay the bill. Her work burden is intense, with frequent double and overnight shifts.


A further stressor for her family is an ongoing attempt by neighbors to take Nesdie's family's home where she has lived her entire life. The plot of land was purchased by her grandfather in the 1990s, and both her grandfather and the seller are deceased. The children of the seller have now filed a lawsuit alleging that title was never properly recorded, denying the sale, and claiming the land should belong to them. Nesdie's family cannot afford to pay an attorney and are only receiving limited help from the Public Attorney's Office, a government program for the truly indigent. This type of litigation in the Philippines is protracted and may take years.


Matthew 25:40 says "Truly I tell you, whatever you did for one of the least of these brothers and sisters of mine, you did for me." Nesdie is a kind and gentle person, strong but worn down by a very difficult economic life. If anyone ever deserved a hand up, it is Nesdie. Our goal is to raise a sufficient amount of funds to provide wage supplementation to a sustainable level to support her family for the next few years, create breathing room for her to study for and pass the difficult NCLEX exam, obtain a visa to work in the U.S. so she can earn wages that will fund their needs and allow them to live a financially stable life, and to mount a legal defense to the attempt to take her family's home. The number is large, but God is bigger.


Will you join us in doing something extraordinary to change the entire life story of a sister in Christ and her family? Whatever you are able to contribute, regardless of amount, will most certainly make a difference. Consider also sharing this campaign with your friends or family members who might be moved to give to this family and cause. The more of us on this team, the greater the chance of success! God bless and thank you for considering this opportunity to bless a very good and deserving Christian family in need.

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