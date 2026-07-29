Help a Fellow Patriot

On Sunday, May 10th being Jake Lang and the Crusaders Videographer. After the event, police escorted me back to my car, where I found my back passenger window completely smashed in.





My phone was also stolen and thrown onto the highway, causing damage to the lens and losing my stylus.





But Before that the Dearborn police department hit my car with their squad car bash bar while I was at a complete stop at a stop sign causing damage to my bumper and my headlights now dont work.





The next day, May 11th, while at the ICA event, both of my driver side tires were slashed.





On top of all of this, I was fired from my job because they don’t agree with what I do outside of work.





I’m now dealing with replacing my phone, fixing my car, buying new tires, and trying to stay financially stable after losing my income. Anything helps, and I truly appreciate everyone who supports me.





Check out the video to see the damage



