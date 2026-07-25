Help a Fellow Colleague & Friend

I am starting this campaign on behalf of my colleague and friend, Bianca Mocha. She is currently undergoing multiple forms of treatment, including IV treatment, for various medical conditions. Although her health journey is a long one, I'd like to share where she is now. Bianca is currently diagnosed with the following: Chronic late stage neurological Lyme disease, 3 autoimmune diseases (Graves, Sjogren's, and Systematic Lupus), along with fibromyalgia, mold, pesticides and plastic toxicity. These are just primary diagnoses, as she has secondary symptoms such as migraines, neuropathy and Raynaud's, just to name a few.

If anyone knows Bianca personally, they know that she fights HARD to get healthy, and as a result of the financial strain, she sold her home to pay for more treatments to keep fighting. Unfortunately, her body is failing to react positively to treatment, and due to complications, she now faces the possibility of a skin graft. The amount of medical bills and financial hardships are now starting to take a toll on her. We ask that you give what you can and any positive vibes, mojo, prayers, etc. are welcomed. We hope that any financial help will be one less burden for her.

Bianca thanks you in advance and we appreciate any support you can provide.











