Help a Father Stay Connected with His Children

I’m going through one of the hardest times in my life. My wife left me and took our children, and I’m fighting to regain custody and prove my innocence. There’s an active child neglect case against her in Nevada, which I successfully negotiated to lower her charges so she wouldn’t face jail. After relocating to her hometown, fso she would have support of her family, I found work and a safe home for my family.

Weeks later, she left again, taking the kids. She’s minimally involved and not participating in court, while her stepmother has delayed proceedings four times with false allegations—tactics aimed at draining us financially. I’ve been paying a high-priced attorney at $475 an hour and continue to cover her cellphone expenses, which she discarded instead of turning in.

My wife is not mentally fit, and her family is using this situation to their advantage—seeking custody of my boys for financial gain. Sadly, they’ve done this before; they currently have custody of their other grandchildren, living in a household of eight with backyard chickens, five dogs, and no running water—the children and my wife sleep in a trailer in their backyard.

Most heartbreaking, during a recent video call, my oldest child explained that a 16-year-old takes my boys on outings. Recently, that teen took them to a public swimming pool, but now my children are banned. The reason? My 4-year-old pushed someone into the pool, and the older child flipped off the lifeguard and used a curse word, claiming the lifeguard wasn’t doing his job. Under this teenager’s supervision, my children were also banned for life from a local retail store.

I haven’t seen my boys in over 80 days, and they’ve never behaved so extremely under my care. I am doing everything I can to maintain a relationship, but the costs are overwhelming. Supervised visitation costs $70 an hour, and I am struggling to keep up.

Your support will help cover legal and visitation expenses so I can stay connected with my boys and show them our love is unbreakable. Any contribution is deeply appreciated.

Thank you for your kindness and prayers