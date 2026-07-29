Help a Father Reunite with His Children

"Urgent: I need to raise approximately $2,900 USD (100,000 TRY) to clear my debts and reunite with my children. Every small donation brings me one mile closer to them."

My Name is Khaled:

I am a father working in Turkey, separated from my wife and children who remain back home .

My only dream is to hold them again, but a financial wall stands between us. I came here to build a future for them, but high costs and unforeseen debts have trapped me.

Every dollar I earn goes to their survival back home, leaving me unable to pay off my debts or afford our reunion.

It breaks my heart when my children ask on a video call: "Daddy, when will we be together?" I need 100,000 TRY (approximately $2,900 USD) to clear my urgent debts and start the steps to bring my family back into my arms.

I am not just asking for funds; I am asking for the chance to be a father again. I keep my identity private to protect them, but I believe in your humanity.

Your support is the bridge that will lead me back to my children. Thank you for your compassion