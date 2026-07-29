Help a father of three support his injured child

I am a single father of three children and currently unemployed. One of my children has both legs broken and cannot walk, so he needs constant care and attention. Because of this situation, I am unable to work at the moment.





I am kindly asking for any support to help me pay rent and cover basic needs for my family during this difficult time.





Any help, no matter how small, would mean a lot to us. Thank you very much and may God bless you all.