Help a Father of Four Return Home to His Family

Our family is facing an incredibly difficult and unexpected challenge. A devoted husband, father of 3 daughters, and hardworking delivery driver has been detained by ICE. He has always worked tirelessly to provide for his family and support his children's dreams and education.

His daughters include a full-time student at Palm Beach State College, a 16-year-old high school student, and a 12-year-old daughter whose middle school graduation was overshadowed by the heartbreaking reality that her father was being detained during this important milestone in her life.

As the family's primary provider, his detention has created significant financial and emotional hardship. We are raising funds to help cover household expenses, legal fees, and the needs of his wife and daughters during this difficult time. Any contribution, no matter the amount, will help this family remain stable and hopeful while they navigate the challenges ahead.

Thank you for your support, generosity, and prayers for this family.