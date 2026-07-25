Help a father of four keep his family afloat

My name is Frank, and I am a husband and father of four children. Twelve years ago, my life changed forever when I was involved in a severe motorcycle accident that resulted in the loss of my right leg above the knee.

Since then, every day has been a challenge. I live with constant pain and rely on a prosthetic leg to get around and provide for my family. While I have always done everything I can to work and support those I love, finding and maintaining employment with my disability has become increasingly difficult.

At this time, I am still struggling through the disability approval process, leaving my family in a difficult financial situation. The bills continue to come, groceries continue to get more expensive, and despite my best efforts, it has become harder to keep up.

Asking for help is not easy for me. I have always believed in working hard and providing for my family. Even having just one leg. However, I have reached a point where I need support while I continue fighting to secure disability benefits and stabilize our situation.

Any donation, no matter the size, will go directly toward:

Food and groceries for our family Utility bills Housing expenses Transportation costs Essential daily living expenses

If you are unable to donate, sharing this fundraiser with others would mean the world to us.

From the bottom of my heart, thank you for taking the time to read our story, for your prayers, your support, and for helping my family through this difficult chapter. Your kindness gives us hope and helps relieve some of the burden we are carrying.

With gratitude,

Frank Moody and Family







