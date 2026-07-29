Help a Father keep his home for his kids

I’ve spent my life working hard to provide for my family, but life has recently taken a turn I didn't see coming. I am a father to three beautiful, young children—aged 12, 2, and a 1 years old, who are my entire world. Recently, I was laid off from my job, and despite my best efforts to bridge the gap, the bills and owe property taxes have become an overwhelming mountain. Right now, I am facing the terrifying reality of potentially losing our home. As their father, my only goal is to keep that sense of security intact while I fight to find my next role. I have never been one to ask for a handout. I’ve always preferred to be the one giving rather than receiving. However, the weight of the current economy and the sudden loss of my income has put me in a position where I have to set my pride aside for the sake of my kids. Even if you cannot donate, sharing this link would mean the world to us. Thank you for taking the time to read our story!