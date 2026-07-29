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Help a Father Fight for His Children after divorce

Goal$20,000 CAD
Raised$0 CAD

Fundraiser created byNick Mikhelson

Fundraiser funds will be received by Nick Mikhelson

Help a Father Fight for His Children after divorce

My name is Nick, and I never imagined I would find myself in this position — asking for help just to stay close to my children. Over the past few years, my life has been turned upside down by a long and emotionally exhausting divorce. What began as an attempt to peacefully separate became a painful legal battle that drained nearly everything I had financially, emotionally, and mentally. Despite working hard and doing everything I could to remain stable for my children, the costs of legal representation, court filings, housing, and basic living expenses have become overwhelming. Through all of this, one thing has never changed: my love for my children. Every decision I make is centered around giving them a safe, stable, loving environment where they can grow up feeling supported and protected. I am currently fighting for custody so I can continue being an active and dependable father in their lives. Unfortunately, family court proceedings are incredibly expensive, and without continued legal support, I risk losing the ability to properly advocate for my children and maintain meaningful time with them. The financial strain from the divorce has left me struggling to keep up with: Legal fees and court-related expenses Rent and monthly living costs Child-related expenses and transportation Rebuilding financial stability after the separation This has been one of the hardest periods of my life. Asking for help is not easy, but I know I cannot do this alone. I am reaching out to friends, family, and compassionate people who understand how important it is for children to have a loving parent fighting to remain present in their lives. Any contribution — no matter the amount — will go directly toward legal fees, housing stability, and supporting my children during this difficult transition. Even if you are unable to donate, sharing this story would mean the world to us. Your kindness and support will help a father continue fighting for his children, rebuilding his life, and creating a stable future for the people who matter most. Thank you for taking the time to read my story and for standing with us during this difficult chapter.


Blessing to all and may God walk with you on your journey.

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