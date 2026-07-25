Help a Father and Husband Kidney Needed

Hi, Freddy is a friend of mine and I have watched him silently fight through his illness and was moved to help out through this campaign. All money raised will go towards medical bills and the costs that go along with the frequent testing a transplant patient needs.





Bless You, Wayne Utley





Freddy Cortez, a 43-year-old devoted husband and proud father of two who is currently fighting for his life.





After years of battling severe health complications — including multiple comas, surgeries, and a stroke — Freddy is now in kidney failure and is on dialysis seven days a week. Despite his incredible strength, faith, and will to live, his condition continues to worsen. Doctors say a kidney transplant is his only real chance to survive and be there for his wife and children.Freddy has always been the rock of his family — a man full of love, faith, and determination.





Now he needs our help so he can continue being the husband and father his family needs and deserves.We are raising funds to cover:





Kidney transplant surgery and related medical expenses Travel and lodging for treatment Ongoing medical bills and medications Support for his family while he recovers





Every single donation — no matter the size — brings Freddy one step closer to receiving the life-saving transplant he desperately needs.You can also help by sharing this campaign. Your prayers, shares, and support mean more than you know.Freddy and his family are incredibly grateful for every person who stands with them during this difficult time.





We believe in the power of community and in a God who still performs miracles.Thank you for helping give Freddy a second chance at life.Every gift is a gift of hope.God bless you,





John 13:34–35

A new commandment I give to you, that you love one another: just as I have loved you, you also are to love one another. By this all people will know that you are my disciples, if you have love for one another.”





The Cortez Family & Friends