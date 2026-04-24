Help a family with a child with autism 🙏

I’m a new content creator on IG by the name of ItsResko909 who makes content about my life and also dark humor by sharing my experiences and sketchy humor . In the last 30 days I’ve reached 5 million people and since I’ve been blessed I’ve set a goal to make it part of my journey to help those in need. I want my first mission to help a family with a child whom has autism relieve some emotional and financial stress. By being able to raise some money in hopes to help a family by bringing my community together for laughter and as a team for a common goal of impacting a family in a positive way!!!