Help a family with a brave new start

I don’t normally ask for help as I’m the one who helps out others. Giving out food, helping people with bills even offering my sofa to someone who needs a roof for a while. I am asking for peoples help to hopefully help me raise funds for new carpets for my apartment. I know it maybe a strange request but please let me explain. I am a mother to 2 wonderful children who I give all my love and time to. I am starting over with them after leaving a very difficult relationship and the only thing I’m missing is carpets. At the moment we are walking on concrete falls where I haven’t been able to get rugs. My youngest child has autism and problems with their legs (tight hamstrings, tight calf muscles and Achilles) which make walking on concrete uncomfortable and also with their autism just having that feeling on walking on something soft under their feet maybe small for some but for them would be the best feeling in the world and would be one step further in helping them start and end the day just that little bit easier. Thank you for taking the time read this and any donations that are received would be grateful and appreciated and I thank you from the bottom of my heart.