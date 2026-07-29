Help a Family Through a Difficult Season

I am friends with a young Christian family in my community going through an incredibly difficult time right now. The husband, who works as a delivery driver and is the main breadwinner, was recently hurt in an accident and is unable to work. With no immediate income, they're struggling to cover even basic needs like food, and they're falling behind on bills.





I'm raising funds to help them get through this season while he recovers. Your support would help ease the immediate pressure and give them some breathing room as they navigate this hardship. I'm so grateful for anyone willing to share whatever they can. Thank you for standing with this family.