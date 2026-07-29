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Help a Family Start Over

Goal$300,000 USD
Raised$0 USD

Fundraiser created byMichael Lanham

Fundraiser funds will be received by Michael Lanham

Help a Family Start Over

Howdy, I’m Mike.


I am creating this to save what is left of my family. My family and I are working together to save what is left of our lives. We have been picked apart by external influences to the point where it’s just me and my parents, and even they are under the threat of divorce. Because my mother is being influenced externally. We are currently in a financial straitjacket, trapped in a situation where we are being harassed by a large group of "neighbors" on a dead-end street. They have run us off the road, brought unleashed dogs into our yard, and made threats—all with zero help from local officials.

The Goal: A Fresh Start. We feel we need to move out of state, get out of the city, and get onto land where we have space and safety. Right now, we can't save for a down payment because of expenses, especially me with my truck, which is a reliable necessity for my work but also the most capable truck I could get for the money, eats almost every check I earn between payments and insurance.

The Mission: Saving a Bond. Part of this move involves a horse at the ranch where I work. He has spine issues and a history of abuse from his past, but we have bonded deeply. He presses up against me, fusses when I leave him to clock in, and has even fully embraced me. I want to acquire him and a trailer to move him with us. He isn't a "riding horse" to me; he's family. So I want to try to acquire him, but don't have funds to make an offer.

I hate asking for help. I’ve sweat, bled, and broken my body for everything I have. At 28, I already have "retail knees" that crack every time I crouch. I’ve worked hard my whole life, but right now I’m stuck and can’t get ahead on my own.

What your support does:

  1. Pays off the truck to free up monthly survival cash.
  2. Provides the down payment for land/relocation.
  3. Allows me to acquire and transport the horse that has become my closest friend.

Anything you can spare helps. Even if every person that saw this gave just a dollar helps. Even if all you can offer is a prayer, moves us one step closer to being safe and whole again.


I myself had a falling out with God when I was younger. My life growing up was very difficult. Chased school to school. Bullies at school and at home on our street. Child predators followed me in vehicles. I have so much more to say. But I'll just stop there. This city has been a blight on my life far too long. Still living in the same house I grew up in. Basically I became angry at the world and God, so I fell off. But now I am back on my walk back to Christ. I found a great church that puts sermons online and bought a study bible. I'm trying.


If you'd like more personallized info, email me at metalenmike.mike@gmail.com. There are things I'm not fully comfortable putting in a public setting. I could be willing to talk over video as well.


Thank you for anything you can give. Even if its just prayer.


-Mike

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