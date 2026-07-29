Help a family save everything they own

My name is Latalya, and I am a single mother currently displaced with my son after severe health setbacks related to fibromyalgia and bursitis throughout my body. Before my health declined, I was thriving as a mother and graduate of The Community Culinary School of Charlotte, where food and caring for others became one of my greatest passions.





For nearly two years, my son and I have been navigating shelters and trying to rebuild stability while I wait for my disability benefits to be approved. Right now, I am urgently trying to prevent our storage unit — which contains everything we own — from being auctioned due to an overdue balance.





I never imagined being in this position, but I am reaching out in faith and humility, asking for help during one of the hardest seasons of my life. Any donation, prayer, or share would truly mean the world to us.





I also want to respectfully assure anyone reading that this is not spam or fraud. I am more than willing to provide documentation, shelter verification, or speak directly if needed.





Thank you for taking the time to read our story, and may God bless everyone who pours into others during difficult times 🙏🏾💛