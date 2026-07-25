Help a family safely start over after fleeing DV

Our family of four recently relocated to escape domestic violence and begin rebuilding our lives in safety. We have finally secured a permanent home, but we urgently need help with moving expenses and the basic necessities to start over.





For safety reasons, we are enrolled in a confidential address protection program that helps keep our identity and location secure during this difficult time.





Every donation, no matter the amount, will go toward moving into our new home, replacing essential household items, and helping our family establish a safe and stable future. If you are unable to donate, sharing our fundraiser would mean the world to us.





Thank you for your kindness, support, and for helping our family take this next step toward healing and hope.