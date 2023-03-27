Help a family overcome a financial crisis

Help a Young Family Overcome a Financial Crisis





My name is Helin, and I am writing this with my husband because our family is going through an extremely difficult financial period.





We are a young family living in Türkiye. I am currently pregnant, and our baby is due in approximately five months. We are doing everything we can to get through this situation and prepare for our child’s arrival, but at the moment we are struggling to meet even our most basic needs.





My husband owns and operates a small business, but unfortunately the business has stopped generating enough income. Our home is rented, our business premises are also rented, and we have continued to carry these expenses despite having almost no income.





In order to survive financially, my husband had to sell our car. Despite this, our financial difficulties continued to grow. He currently has enforcement proceedings with four different banks, and our total debt is approximately 500,000 Turkish lira.





Lüks bir hayat istediğimiz için yardım istemiyoruz. Ailemizi korumaya, bu zor dönemi atlatmaya, doğmamış çocuğumuza güvenli ve istikrarlı bir başlangıç yapmaya çalıştığımız için soruyoruz.





Bebeğimiz yaklaşık beş ay içinde doğacak ve şu anda bebek kıyafetleri veya bir çift çorap gibi temel şeyleri bile bir kenara bırakamadığımız gerçeği duygusal olarak bizim için son derece zor oldu.





Bu bağış toplama etkinliğini hesabım aracılığıyla oluşturduk çünkü kocamın şu anda banka hesaplarıyla ilgili icra işlemleri var. Ben onun karısıyım ve doğmamış çocuğumuzun annesiyim ve bağışları ev halkımız adına alan doğrulanmış kişiyim. Başından beri bu konuda tamamen şeffaf olmak istiyoruz.





Amacımız 10.000$ toplamak.





Fonlar, temel aile giderleri, barınma ve temel yaşam masrafları, bebeğimizin hazırlıkları ve ailemizi bu noktaya getiren acil mali baskının azaltılması için sorumlu bir şekilde kullanılacak. Mümkünse, desteğin bir kısmı aynı zamanda kocamın küçük işletmesini istikrara kavuşturmamıza ve yeniden başlatmamıza yardımcı olacak, böylece sonunda kendimizi tekrar destekleyebileceğiz.





Herkesin kendi mücadeleleri olduğunu ve bağış yapmanın asla bir zorunluluk olmadığını anlıyoruz. Küçük bir katkı bile ailemiz için anlamlı bir fark yaratabilir. Bağış yapamıyorsanız, bağış toplama etkinliğimizi yardım edebilecek biriyle paylaşmak bizim için çok şey ifade eder.





Kimseden tüm hayatımızı çözmesini istemiyoruz. Ayaklarımızın üzerinde durmak için bir şans istiyoruz.





Hikayemizi okumaya zaman ayırdığınız ve sunabileceğiniz her türlü destek, nezaket veya teşvik için içtenlikle teşekkür ederiz.





Minnettarlıkla

Helin ve Kemal

Türkiye