Help a family in crisis

My brother in law suddenly passed away after. Fighting a silent battle within himself that he never revealed. It’s been a tragic journey for our family as he was only 21 and has dealt a devastating blow to our family’s core. We are trying to raise the funds to help pay for the costs of final arrangements. My wife had just been laid off 3 days prior due to company down sizing leaving me to try and support us and 2 kids on $12 an hour while trying to give her brother a proper burial. We’ve been struggling to get by having the 3 paychecks in our home and with in a week we only have mine. I am already under pressure with paying for funereal costs, and our rent is due and then utilities right after. I don’t make enough money alone to pay rent every month on my own let alone everything else and keep food for my kids. I’m hoping to have my wife working at my place of employment in the office however it was a traumatizing experience for everyone and I have to be the strong one to keep money coming in and keep my family from shutting down. A little bit helps I cannot do. It on my own and we have no family we can turn to for help the 5 of us was it. I just don’t want to let’s my wife down while we’re in such tragic circumstances. I am a law abiding citizen but it’s getting harder to keep pushing when I’m drowning because it’s all up to me