Help a Family of Five Get a Safe Home in Mosul, Ir

My name is Ghassan Ismail from Mosul, Iraq.

I am supporting a family of five people while living in a rented house under very difficult conditions.

Our monthly income is about 300 USD, which is not enough to cover rent, food, and basic needs.

We do not own a home, and every month we struggle to keep a safe place to live.

Our dream is to have a small and safe home where my family can live with dignity, stability, and peace.

Any help, no matter how small, or even sharing this campaign, means a lot to us.

Thank you for your kindness and support