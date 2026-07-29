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Help a Family of 7 Keep Their Home

Goal$10,000 USD
Raised$0 USD

Fundraiser created byDawn Daugherty

Fundraiser funds will be received by Dawn Daugherty

Help a Family of 7 Keep Their Home

Life can change in an instant, and right now there is family facing one of the hardest seasons they’ve ever known.


They are a family of seven living on a single income after the wife became unable to work due to serious health and personal challenges. Together, they have five souls depending on them and are doing everything they can to stay afloat, but despite their best efforts, they are now at risk of losing their home.


For months, I have seen them stretch every dollar, cut every unnecessary expense, and try to manage this burden privately. But the weight of medical needs, household expenses, groceries, utilities, and rising costs has become more than one income can carry alone.


Their greatest fear is not knowing where their children will sleep if they cannot catch up on housing costs in time.


I humbly ask for help to keep a roof over theirs and their children’s heads while they work toward stability again. Donations will go directly toward:


- Past due housing payments

- Utilities and essential bills

- Groceries and household necessities

- Transportation and medical-related expenses


If you are unable to give financially, sharing this campaign with others would mean just as much.


This has been an incredibly difficult time for them and they feel completely overwhelmed and discouraged, so I am asking for help on their behalf and holding onto hope and faith that kindness still exists in the hearts of others.


From the bottom of my heart, I thank you for reading their story, for your prayers, your support, and for helping their family through this difficult time.


Every donation, share, and kind word makes a difference.

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