Help a Family Navigate an Unexpected Legal Crisis

Our family is currently navigating an incredibly difficult and unexpected legal situation involving someone we love deeply. Out of respect for his privacy and the ongoing legal process, we are choosing not to publicly share his name, photograph, or specific details of his cases. However, the financial burden has quickly become more than we can manage alone.

We are hoping to raise $12,000 to help cover attorney and legal expenses, court-related costs, commissary and basic necessities while he is incarcerated, communication expenses, and other immediate costs associated with getting through this period. Our priority is making sure he has access to appropriate legal representation while also being able to meet his basic needs during this difficult time.

We understand that asking strangers for help—especially while maintaining his privacy—is a lot to ask. Any contribution, whether $5, $10, $25 or more, would genuinely make a difference. If you aren't able to donate, simply sharing this fundraiser with others would mean just as much.

All funds raised will be used toward the expenses described above. We are incredibly grateful to anyone willing to extend compassion to a family going through a difficult chapter.





Thank you for reading, sharing, donating, or simply keeping our family in your thoughts.



