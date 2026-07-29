Help a family in need

One of my closest friends is really having a hard time making ends meet. She has a heart of gold and is currently trying to work as much as she can to support her 6 babies. Asking for help is not something that she does not like to do. She is struggling but is the type of person that would help you out with whatever she can. She has been there for me through alot of what I go through and I really want to help her out the best way I can, and take a little bit of pressure off her. Please consider donating anything will help so we can help at least take the stress of feeding her babies off of her shoulders. The kids are just as amazing as their mother. Thank you!