Help a family in need of food and supplies

I am raising funds for a poor Christian family that struggles with having enough money for groceries, clothes, medicine, and essentials. The household consists of a child who is 11 years old, his parent and two elderly women who are sick and do not have enough money to access medical care. This fund would help them to have food, clothes and medicine. My family and I donate to them a lot but they need a lot more than what we can give. If you want to make a difference in a family in need and bring a smile to a child’s face this is it. Anything you can give would be a blessing. Please send your prayers as well! Thank you and God bless!