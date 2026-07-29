Help a family in need after a work accident

Hi my name is Melanie Sams I'm a mother of three boys I got the dreading phone call March 10th 2026 my husband fell at work and could not feel his legs. He was transferred to the hospital via ambulance. We had to get a lawyer because they wouldn't even file it on workman's comp. He finally went to see the doctor 4-11-2026.. 2 weeks later he had to go back to see the workman's comp doctor well she sent him to the emergency room April 23rd 2026 he was having emergency surgery April 26th 2026. They was suppose to pay him 80% of his income we have not seen a dime. We are struggling to keep just the basic needs because of this accident. We're on the verge of being evicted because it was no money to pay rent. My water or power. I'm at my lowest I ever been. The surgeon said he can go back to work 10 to 12 weeks but we don't know. This has turned our world upside down and I'm so sick to my tummy all the time. Thank you for your time and help if you can. Please pray for my family!