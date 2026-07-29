Help a family in need of financial support.

My name is Wayne and I am trying very hard not to break. Me and my family have hit some very rough times. The bills started stacking up. My wife is going through some health issues and recently broke her foot and the bills have gotten more than I can handle. I'm hoping to get some help as a last resort of doing this. I'm trying to raise at least 5k to help try and alleviate some of the issues ,a bit of a cushion, and get my power turned back on. If you can help,it is greatly appreciated. If you can't, I understand that it's tough for a lot of people right now. Thank you for taking the time to look at this fundraiser and searching your hearts.