Help a family in need

Help my family with rent. We have gotten behind on bills and have been trying our best. Both my husband and I work full time but we do not make enough to get caught up and stay caught up. We have 4 kids and 3 dogs. This would help get us caught up and we would be able to stay caught up after. We were evicted last year and currently are living with my parents. We want to be able to stay caught up so that we can start saving to move out. Anything is appreciated!