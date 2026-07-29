Help a Family from Hotel to Home

🌟 Hey there, friends! I'm reaching out to you today with a heart full of gratitude and a plea for your support.🙏

We are friends with a Warwick, RI family of a single, very hard-working mom and three kids living at a hotel without a car that needs help getting back on their feet. (The mom wishes family to remain anonymous). Please consider helping them financially towards rent - any gift will go directly to them and will be an amazing blessing of God’s love.

Thank you for taking the time to read their story and even sharing this message of hope with others. Every little bit truly does make a difference!

#FamilyWithoutAHome #SupportingOurOwn #HopeForHardship