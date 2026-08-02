Help a family from homelessness

Well, I recently lost my job and I’m trying to move onto my land that I’d like to purchase and Holbrook. I have a family of 8 my kids still live with myself and my wife. I just bought the RV with my retirement money the last that I had. On my way home from picking up the RV it caught fire. I have no more money left. My friend allowed us to stay in a room together so we’re there at night only not during the day. I’m trying to fix the RV but the wiring harness cost a couple thousand and I don’t have that so please help please please please I need help anyone anything helps please