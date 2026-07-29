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Help A Family Forever Changed By Tragedy

Goal$5,500 USD
Raised$0 USD

Fundraiser created byBrittney Brimzy

Fundraiser funds will be received by Brittney Brimzy

Help A Family Forever Changed By Tragedy

I normally don’t post things like this, my family really needs help right now, and I want people to understand what my family is going through.


I gave birth to my twins at just 24 weeks and 3 days. They were immediately rushed to the NICU and spent over 4 months fighting for their lives. It was one of the hardest starts a family can go through, but I kept pushing forward.


My son Samir had to have a shunt placed before coming home. After he was discharged on May 12, 2025, things didn’t seem right—he stopped tracking with his eyes, cried constantly, and just wasn’t the same baby. I voiced my concerns, but was told he needed time to adjust.


By June 14, Samir was back in the hospital.


From there, it became a constant cycle of uncertainty—possible shunt problems, possible infection, then no clear answers. Eventually, I was told he had a brain infection and was having multiple seizures every hour. He ended up back on a breathing tube, and his condition continued to worsen.


I fought hard to get him transferred, and after being denied at first, I appealed and got him moved to Texas Children’s on July 5.


That’s when I was finally told the truth—Samir has a severe, irreversible traumatic brain injury.


Since then, he has undergone multiple brain surgeries, is now trach and ventilator dependent, and has lost much of his vision and hearing. He is still critically ill and remains in the hospital needing constant specialized care.


At the same time, my daughter Samiriah also has ongoing medical needs and requires therapies and doctor appointments multiple times a week.


I am constantly traveling back and forth to the hospital for Samir while also making sure Samiriah gets to every appointment she needs. The emotional, physical, and financial weight of all of this is overwhelming.


I am doing everything I possibly can, but I cannot carry this alone anymore. I am a full-time caregiver right now and cannot work while managing constant hospital stays, therapies, and appointments for my children.

Funds will go toward:


- Samir’s ongoing hospital and medical care

- Samiriah’s extra therapies and specialist visits

- Frequent travel to and from the hospital and appointments

- Daily living support while caring for my children


If you are able to donate, please do. If not, please consider sharing this post—it truly helps more than people realize and can reach someone who is able to help.


Please keep Samir, Samiriah, and myself in your prayers


Update today 5/9/2026

Had a meeting for my baby boy today. He still having increased work of breathing. We don’t know if it’s the trach or if my baby boy is tired🙏🏾🙏🏾 I decided to remove the trach instead of putting a bigger one in. They don’t use the trach since he is breathing on his own so that was one of the recommendations from doctors today. I know God has the last say so and I’m praying hard. Please continue to pray for me and my family, especially Samir 🙏🏾🙏🏾 Thank Y’all❤️🙏🏾


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