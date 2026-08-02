Help a family facing eviction

Hello Friends near and far in God‘s children. Right now there is an important immediate need for a family of five that is facing eviction. The husband of this family works. They currently don’t have car insurance, but he gets rides to work. And there is a small child in the home as well. Currently they have rinse money for July part of August but the landlord is requiring full. August is September to stop the rate of possession over the property. I do feel this urgently in my spirit and I want to ask all of you to please provide a donation so we can help this family. I know God sees all of our hearts and together we can. I will provide updates. Thank you.