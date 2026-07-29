Help a Esports program keep going

Taylor high school esports program Needs help we have been running this for 5 years and have gotten no help from are school we have sent emails and gone to bored meeting's and yet nothing has come they wont even let us have room at the school or help with bussing soon the kids wont have a ride to get to the lab or a game to play we play with the league PLAYVS and entering each season is 500$ and we cant afforded that out of pocket and this is are last chance to keep the program that the kids love going