Help A DV Survivor Rebuild While Fighting For Kids

For the past several years, I have been fighting one of the hardest battles of my life: protecting my children, rebuilding after abuse, and navigating an overwhelming legal system that has drained me emotionally, financially, and mentally.

I am a mother fighting to maintain meaningful relationships with my children while facing ongoing custody litigation, legal obstacles, financial hardship, and significant barriers to justice. Throughout this process, I have endured prolonged separation from my children, mounting legal expenses, and countless challenges that no parent should have to face alone.

This fundraiser will help cover legal expenses, court costs, filing fees, expert consultations, travel expenses related to court proceedings, and basic living expenses while I continue fighting for my children and their future.

I am sharing my story because many parents silently suffer through similar experiences. Your support—whether through donations, sharing my story, or words of encouragement—helps me continue this fight and reminds me that I am not alone.

Every contribution makes a difference. Thank you for standing with me and my children during one of the most difficult chapters of our lives.



