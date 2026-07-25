Help a Doctor Save Her Mother's Life and Overcome

My name is Dr. Flora Kpai, MD, and I am a medical doctor from Nigeria.

Today, I am reaching out with humility and hope to ask for your help.

For more than 10 years, I have been the primary caregiver for my beloved mother. She has been courageously living with multiple chronic illnesses, including heart failure, hypertensive heart disease, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), sarcoidosis, and severe osteoarthritis.

As both a daughter and a doctor, I did everything I could to ensure she received the medical care she needed. I used my savings, borrowed money, and made countless personal sacrifices because I believed that no child should give up on a parent.

Over the years, those medical expenses became overwhelming. Today, I am carrying approximately ₦6 million in debt that accumulated while paying for my mother's treatment.

Recently, the pressure became even greater when one of my creditors contacted my workplace. Despite this, I remain committed to honoring my obligations and continuing to care for my mother.

In the midst of these challenges, I have also experienced remarkable kindness. A generous couple from the United Kingdom donated £200, and a dear friend in Nigeria contributed ₦20,000. Their support allowed me to begin repaying one of my creditors and reminded me that compassion still exists.

Today, I am asking for your help.

Your donation will help to:

Continue my mother's essential medical treatment.

Reduce the medical debt accumulated over years of caring for her.

Help me regain financial stability so I can continue serving others as a medical doctor.

If you are unable to donate, I kindly ask you to share my campaign. A single share may reach someone who is able to help.

Medical reports and supporting documentation are available upon request for anyone who would like to verify my mother's condition.

Every gift, no matter the size, brings us one step closer to hope.

Thank you for taking the time to read our story. Your kindness, prayers, and support mean more than words can express.

May God richly bless you.

With sincere gratitude,

Dr. Flora Kpai, MD

Nigeria 🇳🇬