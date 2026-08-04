Help A Challenged Woman Keep Her Home & Car

I'm a 48-year-old single woman with Treacher Collins Syndrome, a hereditary condition that affects my appearance and hearing. Despite countless applications and interviews, I haven't been able to find a financially sustainable job for over a year. People often judge based on appearance and unfortunately make quick assumptions without knowing my story. It is disheartening to have heard so many rude comments about my face all my life. Yet it is more frustrating to not be able to be hired due to that same mentality.





I'm a proud college graduate that lives a quiet & simple life. I remain optimistic and carry myself professionally in every interaction. I don't qualify for disability because I have an established ability and preference to work, I definitely want to work.





Right now, I'm falling behind on bills: my car payment, rent, and an unusually high electric bill due to the below par condition of my house I rent. Most urgently, I am at risk of losing both my home and my car.





Your support would help me catch up on these essential bills and keep me stable while I continue searching for better work. Despite my capabilities and resume, I just can’t seem to get my foot in the door anywhere. Thank you for standing with me as I try to persevere.