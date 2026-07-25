Help a Disabled Veteran get to Competitions

Orlinda is an Army Veteran with PTSD, ASD, Lupus, Fibromyalgia, and many other debilitating health conditions. She has found that participating in adaptive/Parasport competitons is the best therapy. It has been a source of camaraderie and purpose which she needs.





Orlinda lives in rural Colorado and must travel 60 to 130 miles each way to get to practices/training sessions. Therefore, she needs assistance with fuel costs.





Orlinda has had to miss out on competitons this year due to travel costs and is hoping that you can help her get to participate in The National Veterans Golden Age Games and the first ever National Wheelchair Pickleball Tournament. She will need fuel, meals and lodging while at these events.





Your financial assistance is needed and very much appreciated.





Thank you,

Orlinda Marquez