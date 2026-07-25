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Help a Disabled Veteran Get Back on the Road

Goal$25,500 USD
Raised$0 USD

Fundraiser created byTimothy Zanor

Fundraiser funds will be received by Timothy Zanor

Help a Disabled Veteran Get Back on the Road

Dear Friend,

Asking for help does not come easily to my wife and me, but we are now at a point where we cannot move forward without support. I have spent my life trying to be self-sufficient, yet this medical and financial challenge has become too large for our family to carry alone. We are humbly and urgently asking our community to stand with us.

My name is Timothy. I am a 67-year-old, 100% disabled veteran, a husband, and a father. Due to service-connected health complications, I recently underwent a below-the-knee amputation on my right leg. For years, my older van with basic hand controls allowed me to stay mobile. Now, as I transition to an electric wheelchair, I can no longer rely on that setup safely or practically. Without a wheelchair-accessible van, even basic transportation to medical appointments and daily necessities becomes a serious obstacle.


Why We Need Help

The VA has been incredibly supportive. It has provided me with a new wheelchair and approved a grant to cover the adaptive modifications needed for a van, including a lowered floor, a ramp, a transfer chair, and hand controls. That support is a tremendous blessing.

But even with the conversion covered, the van itself remains beyond our reach. The remaining out-of-pocket balance is more than $17,500, and that gap is standing between me and the safe, reliable transportation I urgently need.

Earlier in this process, vans were available at little or no out-of-pocket cost. Unfortunately, funding delays and rising vehicle costs changed everything. By the time support became available, the affordable options were gone, leaving us with a much larger financial burden and no easy way forward.


The Reality We Face

We are urgently trying to raise $25,500. Every contribution will go directly toward immediate, essential needs:

  1. Paying the remaining out-of-pocket balance on the wheelchair-accessible van
  2. Helping cover pressing family medical bills that have accumulated during this major medical transition


What This Van Means

This van is not a luxury or a convenience. It is the difference between being safely able to leave home and being increasingly limited by circumstances beyond my control. It means transportation to medical appointments, access to care, relief for my wife, and the ability to maintain independence and dignity during a difficult new chapter of life.


How You Can Help

If you are able to donate, any amount will make a real and immediate difference. Your support will help us close this gap and get the accessible transportation we urgently need. If you cannot give financially, please consider sharing our link with others. A single share could help us reach someone who can help.

Thank you for taking the time to read our story, for honoring my service, and for helping our family through this urgent and deeply challenging season.


Sincerely,


Timothy Zanor

US Army Veteran


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