Help a Disabled Veteran Build JBY Customs

From Service to Serving My Community

My name is Shaquel Severson. I am a medically retired U.S. Army veteran with a dream of building something that lasts.

After my military career ended, I knew I wanted to continue serving people, just in a different way. That dream became JBY Customs, a custom apparel business specializing in DTF printing and embroidery.

My goal is to create high-quality apparel for churches, schools, veterans, small businesses, sports teams, families, and anyone who wants to wear something meaningful.

I’m asking for your help to raise $6,500 to purchase the equipment needed to launch my business.

Your support will help purchase:

DTF printer Professional heat press Embroidery machine Blank shirts and hats Ink, film, powder, thread, and supplies Business setup, website, and marketing

This isn’t just about buying equipment. It’s about creating a sustainable business that will support my family, allow me to give back to my community, and show others that life after military service can still be filled with purpose.

A Thank You for Your Support

As a token of my appreciation, anyone who donates $50 or more will receive one of our signature “Chosen” T-shirts once production begins (while supplies last). I’ll contact eligible supporters after the campaign to collect their shirt size and shipping information.

Whether you donate, share this campaign, or pray for my family and this business, your support means more than words can express.

Thank you for believing in me, believing in JBY Customs, and helping turn this dream into reality.

“Commit your work to the Lord, and your plans will be established.”

Proverbs 16:3



