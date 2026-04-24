Disabled Veteran Build a Stable Home for His Fam!

After serving this country and sacrificing both physically and emotionally, life after military service has not been easy. My husband is a disabled veteran who has spent years trying to navigate the challenges that come with injuries and limitations that many people never see behind closed doors.





For the past 8 years, we have stood beside each other through every hardship, every setback, and every uncertain moment. Through it all, our biggest dream has remained simple: to own a small piece of land and place a trailer on it so we can finally have a stable place to truly call home.





We are starting this fundraiser with the hope of raising $30,000 to help purchase affordable land and a trailer where we can begin building a peaceful and secure future together. This would not only provide stability, but also relief from the constant stress and uncertainty that comes with trying to survive while living on a limited income due to disability.





This is not about luxury or asking for more than we need. We simply want a safe place where we can live comfortably, heal, and continue moving forward together as a family.





Every donation, prayer, share, and word of encouragement means more than we can fully express. Even the smallest act of kindness helps bring us one step closer to finally having a place to call our own.





Thank you for taking the time to read our story and for supporting a veteran and his family during this important chapter of rebuilding and hope.