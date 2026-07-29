Help a Disabled Veteran and His Family Save Their Home





Hello, my name is Jose Luis Lopez. I am a disabled veteran and a proud Purple Heart recipient. I served my country with honor, and now I’m facing one of the hardest battles of my life trying to keep a roof over my family’s head.





I am a father of five, and our household is a family of seven. Two of my children have special needs, which requires constant care, time, and resources. Due to my service related disabilities, I am no longer able to work, and this has placed a tremendous financial strain on our family.





Over time, we have fallen behind on our mortgage, and we are now nearly two years overdue. We are at serious risk of foreclosure and losing the only home my children have known. This home is not just a place to live it is stability, safety, and comfort for my children, especially those with special needs.





We have done everything we can to stay afloat, but we have reached a point where we cannot do this alone anymore. I am humbly asking for your support during this difficult time.





How the funds will be used:

• Catch up on overdue mortgage payments

• Prevent foreclosure and keep our home

• Provide stability for my children, especially those with special needs





Any amount you can give will make a difference for my family. If you are unable to donate, sharing this campaign would mean the world to us.





Thank you for taking the time to read our story, and for any support you can offer. From the bottom of my heart, thank you and God bless you.



