Help a Disabled Mom Care for Her Family

My name is Angie, and I am asking for help during one of the most difficult times my family has ever faced.





My 26-year-old son has been battling serious mental health challenges since 2020. He is currently hospitalized and is now experiencing his fourth psychiatric hospitalization. Because of the severity of his condition, he has been unable to work, and when he is home he requires constant supervision, support, and care.





I am his primary caregiver. I am also disabled and receive SSDI due to significant medical issues, including two herniated discs in my neck and arthritis in my hands and wrists. Despite my own health limitations, I continue to care for my son while also raising and homeschooling my two younger children.





Over the past several years, the financial strain on our family has become overwhelming. We have done everything we can to stay afloat, but the combination of medical challenges, caregiving responsibilities, and rising living expenses has left us struggling to keep up.





One of our most urgent needs is transportation. Our only vehicle is a 2006 Ford Five Hundred with more than 200,000 miles. It has become increasingly unreliable, and we depend on it for hospital visits, medical appointments, groceries, and caring for our family. We estimate that we need approximately $7,000 to purchase a reliable used vehicle.





In addition to transportation needs, we are facing mounting medical expenses, high utility costs, and other household bills. We have also been forced to finance a complete replacement of our home's electrical system after the old system deteriorated and became unsafe.





Our goal is to raise $15,000 to help provide stability for our family during this crisis. The funds will be used for:





A reliable used vehicle ($7,000)

Medical and mental health related expenses

Utility and household expenses

Transportation to appointments and hospital visits

Essential family needs while I continue caring for my son and children





We are not seeking luxuries. We are simply trying to maintain a safe and stable home while supporting a loved one through a serious mental health crisis.





If you are able to donate, no matter the amount, your generosity will make a meaningful difference in our lives. If you cannot donate, sharing our campaign and keeping our family in your thoughts and prayers would mean so much to us.





Thank you for taking the time to read our story and for any support you can provide.