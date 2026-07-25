Help a disabled in slums of uganda









My name is Lawrence, and I am the founder of Slum Rise Acrobatics Uganda.

Every day, we meet children and young people living on the streets of Kampala. Many of them have disabilities or special needs. They have been abandoned, rejected, or treated as if they have no value. Instead of love and support, they face hunger, abuse, discrimination, and stigma simply because they are different.





At Slum Rise Acrobatics Uganda, we believe every child deserves a chance to dream, learn, and live with dignity. Through acrobatics, gymnastics, education, and care, we help these children discover their talents, build confidence, and believe in a better future.





But our biggest challenge is that we do not have a permanent home.





We are raising funds to build a safe home and community center where these children can sleep safely, receive healthy meals, attend school, access medical care, and train in acrobatics and life skills. This center will also help fight the stigma against children with disabilities by showing our community that every child has unique gifts and deserves love, respect, and opportunity.





Your donation, no matter how small, can change a life. It can help build shelter, provide food, buy mattresses, school supplies, medical care, and create a safe place where vulnerable children can grow with hope instead of fear.





Together, we can give these children more than a roof over their heads—we can give them a future.





Please donate if you can, share our story, and stand with us as we build a home where every child is safe, valued, and loved.





Thank you for believing in our children and helping us create lasting change.