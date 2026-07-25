Help a disabled grandma

So on July 20, my car broke down. I called my insurance set up Emergency road service. They set up a toll with iron range towing but in the meantime since iron range towing took over two hours the state patrol decided to have my vehicle towed to a different location Jack and Don’s, which is located in Hibbing, Minnesota and I needed it towed to Virginia Minnesota so I had to pay out-of-pocket $255. I also had to pay out-of-pocket $63 for a new toll from Hibbing to Virginia. I had to use my rent money so I’m asking for donations to help me out with getting my rent money back and for car repair any donation rather smaller large is greatly appreciated. Please help this grandma out.