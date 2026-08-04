Help a Determined Student Continue Education

My name is Ananya, and I am a University student working hard to continue my education despite very difficult circumstances.





Unfortunately, my parents have abandoned me for religious reasons, and because I am now over 18, I cannot legally require them to provide financial support.

This has left me without the resources I need to study effectively.The biggest challenge I face is the lack of a laptop and reliable internet access. These are essential for both my coursework and online work platforms that could help me earn an income while studying.





I am kindly asking for your support to help me obtain a laptop and cover internet access costs. With these resources, I will be able to continue my education effectively and work online to sustain myself.I can provide my student ID slip and grade report as proof of enrollment and academic performance.





Your generosity will make a meaningful difference in my life, allowing me to pursue my studies and build a future of independence. Thank you for considering my request.