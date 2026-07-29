Help a depressed and indebted mother

I am a single parent of five children. I had twins twice. In 2014, while trying to own a business to sustain my family, my shop.was burgled after I just stocked with a major .loan of almost 3million. To overcome this debt, I borrow from peter to pay paul. I run helter skelter to make ends meet while I beg around to feed my children. Unfortunately, the debt kept on expanding. As at today it has grown so.big that I have lost my peace. Last year April, I was humiliated and disgraced because of a cooperative loan I used to pay my daughter's school fees. I got depressed. My blood pressure was as high as 180/150mmhg for over a year. I couldn't even afford my drugs at times. I don't see myself overcoming this debt alive except for divine intervention. Reason I am.here to beg for assistance from ki.d hearted people.